Germany: Ben Dolic will fly to Rotterdam!

German national broadcaster, NDR, has unveiled the 2020 German Eurovision hopeful and entry today.

Ben Dolic will represent Germany at the upcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Violent Thing.

The 22 year old Slovenian born artist will be defending the German colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition in the Netherlands.

Germany has opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision 2020 hopeful and song. Two independent juries were responsible to determine the 2020 German ESC representative and entry.

The 2020 German Eurovision entry was written and produced by none other than Borislav Milanov and his team Synphonix. Borislav has great Eurovision experience and has enjoyed much success in the contest in recent years.

In the past four years, his compositions have always been among the Top 7 at the Eurovision Song Contest, three were among the Top 4: Kristian Kostov placed 2nd for Bulgaria in 2017 with Beautiful Mess, Cesár Sampson placed 3rd for Austria in 2018 with Nobody But You and Poli Genova placed 4th for Bulgaria in 2016 with If Love Was a Crime. The artists’ songs and albums were produced by Symphonix.

Ben Dolic says:

When I got the news that I had been accepted by the juries, I was totally overwhelmed. Taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest for Germany was a dream come true for me. This is where I made my breakthrough as a professional singer. I think we have the perfect song for the ESC, and I will give everything I have for Germany

‘Violent Thing’- Ben Dolic’s Eurovision entry

Thomas Schreiber (Head of Entertainment ARD) says:

Ben Dolic is an exceptional talent. With his crystal-clear and expressive voice, it is not at all surprising that he convinced both of the independent ESC juries in Germany. Ben has worked hard at his craft for years and has high artistic standards. That impressed us immediately. We are very happy that he is now competing for Germany, and I have no doubt that he will soon win over both the German and the European fans.

Borislav Milanov (Composer/producer German ESC 2020 entry) says:

Ben Dolic’s unique and immediately recognizable voice immediately reminded me of his musical idols. He has no reason to fear being compared with pop giants like Justin Timberlake or Michael Jackson. We had a fantastic time in the studio. He sings with an amazing degree of confidence and at the same time effortlessness.

About Ben Dolic

Ben Dolic was born on May 4, 1997, in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia. His musical career began very early. He was only twelve years old when he stood on stage for the Slovenian version of Got Talent and got as far as the semi-finals. In 2016, as a member of the D Base group, he was in the Slovenian ESC semi-finals.

When he was 18, Ben Dolic moved to Switzerland with his family, where he learned German and took his career to the next level. And then, in 2018, he had his first real musical success in Germany: In The Voice of Germany, the singer reached the finale and finished in 2nd place. Having settled in Berlin, he then went on tour in Germany and Austria.

About the staging in Rotterdam

The staging for Ben Dolic’s staging at the ESC Grand Final in Rotterdam is currently being prepared by American choreographer Marty Kudelka, who has already been awarded the MTV Video Music Award twice for his dance shows for Justin Timberlake. Kudelka also developed the singer’s choreography for three world tours and for the halftime show at the Super Bowl in 2018.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice, namely in 1982 (Nicole) and 2010 (Lena). The Germans have participated in every single edition of our beloved competition with the exception of 1996 when the country was relegated as it didn’t qualify from the pre-qualification round (a mechanism which was introduced in 1996 and removed the following year).