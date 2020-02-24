United Kingdom: BBC to unveil ESC hopeful and entry on 27 February

The British national broadcaster, BBC, has announced that it will be unveiling the 2020 UK’s Eurovision hopeful and entry on Thursday 27 February.

The 2020 British Eurovision hopeful and entry are set to be unveiled on BBC Radio One’s Breakfast with Greg and on BBC Radio Two’s Ken Bruce.

Our UK #Eurovision artist and song for 2020 will be revealed on @BBCR1 Breakfast with Greg James, Ken Bruce @BBCR2, and here @bbceurovision on Thursday 27th February! 🇬🇧 🎤 pic.twitter.com/IaiRTpHbg0 — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) February 22, 2020

The BBC has collaborated with music company BMG in its quest to find the hopeful and entry that will represent the United Kingdom at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2020 British Eurovision entry will be published and released by BMG

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 1997). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 62 times and has enjoyed great succes in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

In 2019 the United Kingdom selected its Eurvovision act and entry via a national final. The UK selected Michael Rice to fly the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. Despite a great performance the UK finished last in the Grand Final.

