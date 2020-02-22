Next stop: Malmö! After our trip up in Luleå, it’s time we moved to the Swedish south. Tonight sees the fourth and last semi-final evening of Melodifestivalen 2020, Sweden’s national selection event. Who will get the ticket to Stockholm’s final?

With each passing week, the list of participants is gradually being filled. Today two more tickets will be given directly for the final, while two songs will advance to the second chance round, which will take place next Saturday in Eskilstuna.

Tonight our 3 presenters David Sundin, Linnea Henriksson and Lina Hedlund will welcome us to the Malmö Arena stage, which, as you may remember, became home to the Eurovision Song Contest 2013. The 8 acts that will fight it out tonight are:

Frida Öhrn – We are one William Stridh – Molnljus Nanne Grönvall – Carpool Karaoke Victor Crone – Troubled waters Ellen Benediktson & Simon Peyron – Surface Jakob Karlberg – Om du tror att jag saknar dig Hanna Ferm – Brave

You may listen to snippets of all songs, as released by SVT, by clicking here. The full versions of the competing songs will be not be released before tonight’s live show.

How to watch

The first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2020 starts tonight at 20:00 CET, live from Sweden. Local viewers may switch channels to SVT1, while international followers of the show will enjoy from SVT Play.

Melodifestivalen 2020 agenda

Semi-final 1: 1 February – Linköping

Semi-final 2: 8 February – Gothenburg

Semi-final 3: 15 February – Luleå

Semi-final 4: 22 February – Malmö

Second chance: 29 February – Eskilstuna

Eskilstuna Grand Final: 7 March – Stockholm

Sweden at Eurovision 2019

Following his triumphant victory at Melodifestivalen 2019, John Lundvik flew to Tel Aviv and proudly represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, with his pop song Too late for love, penned by John himself, as well as Anderz Wrethov and Andreas “Stone” Johansson.

Sweden participated in the second semi-final of the contest, where they placed 3rd and they received one of the 10 tickets to the Grand Final. In the final, they ended up 5th with 334 points in total.

Sweden is the most successful Eurovision country of the current decade, with a Top 10 placing almost every year since 2011 (apart from 2013), including two victories (2012, 2015).