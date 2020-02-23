Poland: Alicja Szemplińska will fly to Rotterdam!

Good evening Europe, this Warsaw calling! Poland has made its decision for Eurovision 2020. The Grand Final of Szansa na Sukces 2020 was held today with a total of 3 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

Alicja Szemplińska will have the grand honour of representing Poland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Empires.



Poland opted to use the mechanism it has used for Junior Eurovision in order to determine its Eurovision act for Rotterdam as it proved to be quite successful.

3 acts battled for the right to represent Poland at ESC 2020 during the Grand Final of Szansa na Sukces 2020. The show was hosted by Artur Orzech.The 2020 Polish Eurovision entry and act was determined via a 100% public deliberation.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 22 times.

In 2019 Poland opted for an internal selection and selected Tulia to fly the Polish flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with their entry Fire of love (Pali się) , despite a magnificent performance the country failed to qualify to the Grand Final for a second consecutive year