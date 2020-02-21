The 2020 Romanian Eurovision hopeful, Roxen, has released her five potential ESC entries for Rotterdam.

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, selected Roxen via an internal selection in order to represent Romania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2020 Romanian national final will be held on Sunday 1 March with Roxen performing a total of 5 songs. The 2020 Romanian entry will be determined via a 50/50 professional jury- public televoting deliberation.f

The pontential songs

Roxen has released her 5 potential Eurovision entries today:

Alcohol You

Beautiful Disaster

Cherry Red

Colors

Storm

Romania in Eurovision

Initially Romania attempted to debut at the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest in Millstreet when it competed in the special semi-final in Slovenia with Dida Dragan. Unfortunately the country failed to qualify and win one of the three golden tickets to Ireland and had to wait one more year to join the Eurovision family.

Romania debuted at the the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Dan Bitman and is yet to win the event. The country’s best placing in the contest was achieved in 2005 (Luminita Anghel) and 2010 ( Paula Seling & Ovi) when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has participated 23 times in our beloved contest. In 2016 the country was sanctioned by the EBU due to its broadcaster’s overdue debt and was forced to stay out of the competition, despite having chosen its Eurovision entry and act for Stockholm.

In 2019, Ester Peony was crowned the winner of the Romanian national final with her entry On a Sunday. Despite a magnificent performance Romania failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.