Slovenia has made its decision! Today saw the Grand Final of EMA 2020 with a total of 12 acts competing for the coveted trophy and the right to represent Slovenia at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Ana Soklič will have the grand honour of representing Slovenia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Voda.

The 2020 Slovenian Eurovision entry was determined via a 100% public deliberation.

EMA 2020 was held in the majestic Slovenian capital and was hosted by Klemen Slakonja. A total of 12 acts battled for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

A 3 member expert jury whittled down the 12 competing acts to 2 (superfinalists). Hereafter the Slovenian public were responsible to deliberate the 2020 Slovenian Eurovision hopeful and entry.

The 2019 Slovenian Eurovision representatives Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl performed during the show as the interval act.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 25 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.