Eurovision 2020: Redo to open Semi-final 2 with a spectacular dance show

AVROTROS, the 2020 Eurovision Host Broadcaster, has revealed the opening act for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest’s Semi-final 2.

Redo (Redouan Aiit Chit), is an internationally acclaimed breakdancer and motivational speaker. He will have the grand honour of opening the 2nd Eurovision 2020 Semi-final on Thursday 14 May with a spectacular dance show.



Gerben Bakker ( ESC 2020 Head of Show) says:

We would like to show Dutch talent in all its facets. Redo’s enormous talent and story fit perfectly with the inclusivity and diversity of this year’s contest and the theme Open Up!

About Redo

Redo is already familiar with international competitions and a large audience, but he is not used to the millions of spectators who watch the Eurovision Song Contest. The dancer is a role model for people with disabilities who want overcome their limitations and achieve their dreams.



Redo was born with several physical malformations. He has a shorter right arm, which lacks an elbow joint, and has a total of 5 fingers – 2 on the right hand and 3 on the left. He is also missing his right hip, has a shorter right leg, and walks with the aid of a prosthetic. Despite these complications, Redo never allowed his situation to negatively affect his life.

When Reto was 14 years old, he came accross a breakdancing group at highschool. He immediately fell in love with the dance routine and started dance classes despite his physical condition.

In the beginning he found it really hard to grasp the basics as he wasn’t able to manage all of the steps. After a lot of hard work, determination, creativity and the great support from his friends he achieved his goal and was able to create his unique style.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS/ eurovision.tv