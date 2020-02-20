Eurovision 2020: Winners medley at Grand Final

The 2020 Eurovision host broadcaster, AVROTROS, will be celebrating the 65 years of our beloved contest with a special Winners Medley at the ESC 2020 Grand Final in Rotterdam.

AVROTROS has lined up several former Eurovision winners from the past decades in order to reprise their winning entries during the Eurovision 2020 Grand Final. We will see three Dutch Eurovision winners on stage during the special segment along with other winners from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 00’s.

Seven former Eurovision winners will partake in a special medley reprising their respetive winning songs during the interval segment of the Grand Final whilst the voting lines are open.

Gigliola Cinquetti (Italy) – Non ho l’età (1964)

(Italy) – Non ho l’età (1964) Lenny Kuhr (The Netherlands)– De troubadour (1969)

(The Netherlands)– De troubadour (1969) Getty Kaspers with Teach-In (The Netherlands)– Ding-A-Dong (1975)

(The Netherlands)– Ding-A-Dong (1975) Sandra Kim (Belgium)– J’aime La Vie (1986)

(Belgium)– J’aime La Vie (1986) Paul Harrington & Charlie McGettigan (Ireland)– Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids (1994)

(Ireland)– Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids (1994) Alexander Rybak (Norway) – Fairytale (2009)

(Norway) – Fairytale (2009) Duncan Laurence (The Netherlands)– Arcade (2019)

The 2020 Eurovision organization would like to connect the different generations to the celebration of music at the Eurovision Song Contest via this special medley.

AVRTROS, NOS and NPO will be bridging between the live audience at the Rotterdam Ahoy and hot-spots in Rotterdam when they Open Up to former Eurovision winners and the Host City!

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS/NOS/NPO/eurovision.tv