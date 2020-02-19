Eurovision 2020: Edsilia Rombley will drive former ESC winners during live shows

Ladies and gentlemen, Rotterdam is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next May when circa 40 delegations land in the city. The 2020 Host Eurovision broadcaster, AVROTROS, has shed more light on the segments it will be showcasing during the shows.

We will see Eurovision 2020 hostess, Edsilia Rombley, drive a taxi around Rotterdam showing former Eurovision winners the sights and sounds of the host city. She will have a chance to have a tete a tete with them and entice them to share their Eurovision experience with the audience.

Eurovision fans near and far will be able to learn more about: Ruslana (Ukraine 2004), Anne-Marie David (Luxembourg 1973, 1979), Izhar Cohen (Israel 1978, 1985) and Niamh Kavanagh (Ireland 1993, 2010) who will be seen riding in a taxi through the streets of Rotterdam with Edsilia Rombley.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.