Lithuania: The Roop will fly to Rotterdam!

Good evening Europe, this is Vilnius calling! Lithuania has decided for Rotterdam! Today saw the 2020 Lithuanian national final Pabandom iš Naujo with a total of 8 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

The Roop will represent Lithuania at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with On fire.

The 2020 Lithuanian national final was hosted by Gabrielle Martirosian, Giedrius Masalskis and Ieva Zasimauskaite (Lithuania 2018).

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2019 Jurij Vevlenko won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with his entry Run with Lions, despite a magnificent performance Lithuania failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.