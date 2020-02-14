Switzerland: SRF to reveal Eurovision 2020 act and entry on 4 March

SRF, the Swiss national broadcaster, has announced today that it will be revealing the 2020 Swiss Eurovision act and entry on 4 March.

Switzerland invited artists and composers to send in their entries for Eurovision 2020. SRF received a total of 515 entries in its quest to search for the 2020 Eurovision entry and act. All the songs were then evaluated by a audience panel and an international expert jury consisting of 20 jurors.

The 2020 Swiss Eurovision entry has been selected via 50/50 audience panel-international expert jury deliberation.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

In 2019 Luca Haenni was selected by SRF to represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry She got me. Luca achieved an honorable 4th placing at the 2019 ESC Grand Final in Israel, thus giving Switzerland its highest result in the competition since 1993 when the country placed 3rd in Millstreet with Moi tout simplement.