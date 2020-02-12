EBU: 70th Anniversary Eurovision anthem competition

The European Broadcasting Union celebrates its 7oth anniversary this year, hence the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest are holding a contest in their quest to search for a new inspired version of the current Eurovision anthem aka Marc Antoine Charpentier’s ‘Te Deum’.

As the EBU turns 70 this year, the Eurovision Song Contest organizing body is running a competition for musicians and fans to create their own version of the Eurovision anthem:

You can play the anthem on spoons, do it as rap, folk, opera, grime or drum ‘n’ bass. Go solo, improvise a choir, go vocal, local or global – it’s your call. Above all, be creative, be different, be daring. The EBU is looking for entries that reflect the EBU’s public service values of universality, diversity, excellence and innovation – so the scope is endless.

The Prize

The winner will be awarded 2 tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Rotterdam, hotel accomodation for 1 night ( 16 May) and reinbursement of 750 euros for travel expenses ( including 2 flights within Europe).

You can check the rules to enter the competition here.

How to enter the competition?

Participants must post their entries on Instagram in video form (60 seconds or less) between 12 February- 1 April with the #EBU70contest hashtag and @ebu_hq tag.

The winer will be determined by late April. You must be 18 year of age or above in order to enter the competition.

Mr. Noel Curran ( EBU Director General) says:

Public service media delivers value for millions of people with dynamic, informative and entertaining content. But, for our 70th anniversary, we’re handing the creative baton to our audiences – some of the most innovative and diverse in the world. This is a landmark year for the EBU – in 70 years we’ve seen huge advances in technology, platforms, programming and services and will continue to do so – but creativity was, is and will always be central to what we deliver. We can’t wait to see how the public interpret this special musical challenge.

About the EBU

The EBU is based in Geneva, Switzerland and is a global alliance of public service media (PSM). The European Broadcasting Corporation has 71 active members in 56 countries and 34 associate members in 21 countries.

The EBU’s main target is to secure a sustainable future for public service media, providing its members with world-class content: news, sports and music etc. The EBU also aims building on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a centre for learning and sharing.

Mr. Noel Curran is currently the General Director of the EBU. The European Broadcasting Unions is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event it has been producing since 1956.