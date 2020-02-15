Tonight: Depi Evratesil 2020 Grand Final in Armenia

We head to the majestic majestic capital of Armenia, Yerevan, for the 2020 Armenian national final- Depi Evratesil.

The Armenians are set to select their Eurovision entry and act for Rotterdam tonight. A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020.

The 2020 Armenian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via combined professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2020 Armenian national final- Depi Evratesil at 19:00 CET (22:00 local time) via the following channels:

AMPTV Channel 1

AMPTV webstream

The Candidates

Agop – Butterflies Karina EVN – Why? Hayk Music – What It Is To Be In Love Erna Tamazyan – Life Faces Eva Rida – No Love Athena Manukyan – Chains On You Gabriel Jegg –It’s Your Turn Sergey and Nikolay Harutyunov – Ha, Take a Step Miriam Baghdsaryan – Run Away Vladimir Arzumanyan – What’s Going On Mama? Arthur Aleq – Heaven Tokionine – Save Me

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 13 year Eurovision history.

In 2019 AMPTV opted for an internal selection in order to select the Armenian Eurovision representative and entry for Tel Aviv. Srbuk flew the Armenian flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Walking Out, despite an extraordinary performance Armenia failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.