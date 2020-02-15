Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix 2020 Grand Final in Norway

We are heading up north tonight, namely to Trondheim for the Grand Final of Melodi Grand Final. The Norwegians are set to select their Eurovision 2020 act and entry for Rotterdam.

The 2020 Norwegian national selection concludes tonight with the Grand Final in Trondheim with a total of 10 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. This year MGP celebrates its 6oth anniversary.

About the show

The 2020 Norwegian national final, MGP 2020, will be held at the Trondeheim Spektrum in Trondheim and will be hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede Aase. The 2020 Norwegian entry will be determined via a 100% public voting deliberation.

How to watch?

You can watch Melodi Grand Prix 2020 at 19:50 CET via the following channels:NRK 1

NRK webstream

The Participants

Raylee Didrik & Emil Magnus Bokn Akuvi Kristin Husøy Rein Alexander Tone Damli Sondrey Ulrikke Liza Vassilieva

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 58 times.

In 2o19 KEiiNO won the Norwegian national final and represented Norway at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with Spirit of the night, achieving a 6th place in the Grand Final.