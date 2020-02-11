Israel: Eden Alene will fly to Rotterdam: song selection on 3 March

The 2019 Eurovision host nation, Israel, determined its Eurovision 2020 hopeful last week via The Next Star. Eden Alene was crowned the winner of the talent show and will fly to Rotterdam in order to defend the Israeli colours at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest.



The Next Star was hosted by ESC 2019 host Assi Azar with a total of 20 acts battling for the coveted crown. Four acts fought for the golden ticket to Eurovision during the Grand Final of the show: Eden Alene, Ellalee Lahav, Gaya Shaki and Orr Amrami Brockman.

Eden Alene will have the grand honour of representing Israel at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Eden was born and raised in Jerusalem and is of Ethiopian origin. The 19 year old Israeli Eurovision hopeful is now preparing for the 2020 Israeli Eurovision song selection show The Next Song for Eurovision.

The show will be aired live on KAN on 3 March. Eden will sing a total of four potential songs during the show. The 2020 Israeli Eurovision will be determined via a combined televoting/professional jury deliberation.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

In 2019 Kobi Marimi defended the Israeli colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his entry Home.