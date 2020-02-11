Eurovision 2020: Nikkie Tutorials appointed as online presenter

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has appointed the internationally acclaimed internet star and make up artist Nikkie Tutorials (Nikke de Jagger) as the 2020 Eurovision online presenter.

Nikkie Tutorials will be reporting on Eurovision 2020 live during the Red Carpet and three ESC shows. She will be recording special backstage reports with the competing acts via Youtube.

Nikkie is one of most well known Dutch internet celebrities in the world, with more than 13 million subscribers on Youtube and 13.8 million followers on Instagram. The Dutch star has worked with Jessie J, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

She is pleased and honoured to be involved in the forthcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands.

Nikkie Tutorials says:

From the moment Duncan Laurence won in Tel Aviv, I had only one wish: to be involved in the Dutch edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. When I was approached for this at the end of last year, I was so extremely honoured. I am really looking forward to immersing myself in this unique experience for 2 weeks.

Sietse Bakker (Eurovision Song Contest 2020 Executive Producer Event) says:

Everyone knows Nikkie, and Nikkie knows everyone. She is our international internet star and we are proud of that! In addition, Nikkie is a dedicated Eurovision fan and she is regarded by loyal Contest fans as someone who should be part of this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.