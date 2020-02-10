Germany: NDR appoints Alexandra Wolfslast as Head of Delegation

Germany is the next country to appoint a new Head of Delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest following France, Italy and the Czech Republic. German broadcaster NDR has appointed Alexandra Wolfslast as the German Head of Delegation.

Thus Alexandra Wolfslast will be replacing Christoph Pellander who has served as the German Head of Delegation for 2 years.

About Alexandra Wolflast

Alexandra Wolfslast has worked for the Radio pop-programm NDR 2 in the management off-air department since 2001, planning and supervising various marketing campaigns for the station. In particular, she has been responsible for the acquisition of artists for major NDR 2 events in recent years – e.g. for the festival series “stars@ndr2” and the “NDR 2 Soundcheck Festival”. She brought international top acts such as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and DuaLipa onto the NDR 2 stage.

Already during her studies Alexandra Wolfslast gained international experience as project planner for a US-American logistics company. She supervised trade fairs and events worldwide, and in 2005 she successfully completed her degree in event management. On December 1st she moved to the NDR television department for fiction and entertainment.

Now Alexandra takes over from Christoph Pallander as Head of Delegation, who is now working as the Head of Editorial and Program Management at ARD.

Alexandra Wolfslast says:

Watching the Eurovision Song Contest is a ritual for me since I wasa little girl. The show seemed magical to me! The fascination lasts till today and it is a dream come true for me to bepart of this major event.

ARD stands for “Association of Public Broadcasting Corporations in the Federal Republic of Germany”. This consortium includes nine self-governing regional broadcasters serving Germany’s 16 federal states and airing approximately 250 hours of television and 1,500 hours of radio programming per day. The NDR is responsible for the German contribution to the Eurovision Song Contest within the ARD since 1996.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice, namely in 1982 (Nicole) and 2010 (Lena). The Germans have participated in every single edition of our beloved competition with the exception of 1996 when the country was relegated as it didn’t qualify from the pre-qualification round (a mechanism which was introduced in 1996 and removed the following year).

In 2019 Germany was represented by female duo S!sters with their song Sister, achieving a 25th placing in the Grand Final.