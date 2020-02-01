Sweden: The results of the first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2020 are in!

Melodifestivalen has well and truly opened its curtains and as of tonight, we are embarking on a train which will guide us around Sweden! The event’s very first show has just concluded in the city of Linköping, taking two entries to Stockholm’s final and giving a further two a second chance!

Following an impressive start of the show, with dialogues and narrations from our 3 hosts, Lina Hedlund, David Sundin and Linnea Henriksson, we then enjoyed the first 7 acts of the live shows taking to the stage and fighting for their Eurovision dream. The outcome of each of the 4 semi-finals emerges exclusively by the public, which votes either by the event’s official app, or by phone calls. You can read more about the show’s age-based voting system here.

The first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2020 gave the following results:

Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 7 March are:

Robin Bengtsson – Take a chance

– Take a chance The Mamas – Move

While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 29 February:

Malou Prytz – Ballerina

– Ballerina Felix Sandman – Boys with emotions

Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2019:

Sonja Aldén – Sluta aldrig gå

– Sluta aldrig gå Suzi P – Moves

– Moves OVÖ – Inga problem

Melodifestivalen 2020 agenda

Semi-final 1: 1 February – Linköping

Semi-final 2: 8 February – Gothenburg

Semi-final 3: 15 February – Luleå

Semi-final 4: 22 February – Malmö

Second chance: 29 February – Eskilstuna

Grand Final: 7 March – Stockholm

Now we’ll have to wait till next Saturday for the event’s second semi-final, live from Gothenburg. Who will join tonight’s finalists in Stockholm?