Sweden: The results of the first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2020 are in!

Melodifestivalen has well and truly opened its curtains and as of tonight, we are embarking on a train which will guide us around Sweden! The event’s very first show has just concluded in the city of Linköping, taking two entries to Stockholm’s final and giving a further two a second chance!
Following an impressive start of the show, with dialogues and narrations from our 3 hosts, Lina Hedlund, David Sundin and Linnea Henriksson, we then enjoyed the first 7 acts of the live shows taking to the stage and fighting for their Eurovision dream. The outcome of each of the 4 semi-finals emerges exclusively by the public, which votes either by the event’s official app, or by phone calls. You can read more about the show’s age-based voting system here.
The first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2020 gave the following results:
Qualifying directly to the Grand Final of 7 March are:
- Robin Bengtsson – Take a chance
- The Mamas – Move
While these two acts will perform again at the Second Chance round on 29 February:
- Malou Prytz – Ballerina
- Felix Sandman – Boys with emotions
Therefore, these 3 acts are bidding farewell to Melodifestivalen 2019:
- Sonja Aldén – Sluta aldrig gå
- Suzi P – Moves
- OVÖ – Inga problem
Melodifestivalen 2020 agenda
Semi-final 1: 1 February – Linköping
- Semi-final 2: 8 February – Gothenburg
- Semi-final 3: 15 February – Luleå
- Semi-final 4: 22 February – Malmö
- Second chance: 29 February – Eskilstuna
- Grand Final: 7 March – Stockholm
Now we’ll have to wait till next Saturday for the event’s second semi-final, live from Gothenburg. Who will join tonight’s finalists in Stockholm?