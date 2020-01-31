The time has come! Today, on the first day of February, a beautiful journey around Sweden begins. At the end of it we will find out the country’s entry for Eurovision 2020. Get ready for one more enthralling Melodifestivalen season!

The event’s format remains stable for yet another year. 28 selected acts are going to take part in a total of four semi-finals in four different Swedish cities, fighting for a ticket to the Grand Final, which traditionally takes place in capital Stockholm.

Lina Hedlund, Linnea Henriksson and David Sundin will be guiding us through all six shows, as they’ll be taking over hosting duties for the 2020 Swedish national selection.

Tonight’s participants

The first seven acts will be taking to the stage tonight, live from the Saab Arena in Linköping. These are:

You may listen to snippets of all songs, as released by SVT, by clicking on their respective links. The full versions of the competing songs will be not be heard before tonight’s live show.

How to watch

The first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2020 starts tonight at 20:00 CET, live from Sweden. Local viewers may switch channels to SVT1, while international followers of the show will enjoy at SVT Play.

Melodifestivalen 2020 agenda

Semi-final 1: 1 February – Linköping

Semi-final 2: 8 February – Gothenburg

Semi-final 3: 15 February – Luleå

Semi-final 4: 22 February – Malmö

Second chance: 29 February -Eskilstuna

Grand Final: 7 March – Stockholm

Sweden at Eurovision 2019

Following his triumphant victory at Melodifestivalen 2019, John Lundvik flew to Tel Aviv and proudly represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, with his pop song Too late for love, penned by John himself, as well as Anderz Wrethov and Andreas “Stone” Johansson.

Sweden participated in the second semi-final of the contest, where they placed 3rd and they received one of the 10 tickets to the Grand Final. In the final, they ended up 5th with 334 points in total.

Sweden is the most successful Eurovision country of the current decade, with a Top 10 placing almost every year since 2011 (apart from 2013), including two victories (2012, 2015).