Eurovision 2020: The potential location for the Eurovision Village

The potential location of the 2020 Eurovision Village in Rotterdam has been unveiled.



The City of Rotterdam is all set to embrace the Eurovision Song Contest with open arms. Dutch media portal AD.NL reports that the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest Comittee are aiming to house the Eurovision Village at Rottermdam’s iconic the Binnenrotte.

Binnenrotte is located in the heart of the city, next to one of Rotterdam’s most famous architectural marvels, the Markthal.

A spokesperson of Markthal told AD.NL:

With all the visitors to the Eurvision Village, the Markthal will be filmed and photographed countless times in the background by everyone, including local and foreign tv. Moreover, this means that we will attract even more people during this period.

NPO and the ESC 2020 Committee are yet to confirm the location of the 2020 Eurovision Village.

About Binnerotte

Binnenrotte was originally the part of the Rotte river within the buildings of Rotterdam. In 1871 the Binnenrotte was filled in for the construction of the railway viaduct in the Rotterdam-Dordrecht line. The viaduct was demolished after the construction of the Willemsspoort tunnel in 1993.

Today Binenrotte serves as the home to Rotterdam’s Central Market which opens on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Binnenrotte is located near many of Rotterdam’s main attractions ( Markthal, Rotterdam Library, Blacktooren etc) and is well communicated and easily accessible.

The Eurovision Village

The 2020 Eurovision Village is expected to open on Saturday 9 May and will operate until Saturday 16 May

There will be a lot of action taking place at the Eurovillage which will be housed in the heart of Rotterdam. Eurovision fans and visitors will be in for a treat as there will lots of entertainment and fun in store for them!

Live performances, competitions, themed parties will all take place at this Eurovision hotspot. You will be able to see the 2020 Eurovision acts performing on the Eurovision Village stage.

Giant screens will be set up at the Eurovision Village for public viewing, locals and fans will be able to view the 3 Eurovision shows live from here. Visitors, fans and locals will also get to savour local delicacies and food at the various food stalls.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.