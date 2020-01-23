Spain: Blas Cantó to premiere his Eurovision entry Universo on 30 January

The 2020 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blas Cantó, will premiere his Eurovision entry Universo on 30 January.

Blas Cantó, will be release his Eurovision entry Universo along with its official music video on Thursday 30 January on rtve.es. The song will be available on all digital platforms on Friday 31 January. Universo will be also available on Blas Canto’s official Youtube channel shortly after the premiere on RTVE’s official website.



The 2020 Spanish entry has been composed by Blas himself. Blas is very pleased and happy with the outcome of his Eurovision entry. The Spanish hopeful has put all his emotions in the song and showcased his own experiences and story through the Spanish entry.

Universo is described as a song with very personal touch which will enlighten its listeners.

Blas Canto says:

Universo reflects a world very similar to mine, the audience will be able to witness my evolution with the song.The song is a roller coaster of emotions.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.