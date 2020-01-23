Australia: Måns Zelmerlöw and Jon Ola Sand to grace Aussie national final!

Spread the word, Eurovision royalty will be gracing the forthcoming Aussie national final- Australia: Eurovision Decides!

The 2015 Swedish Eurovision winner Mans Zelmerlow will be flying down under in order to grace the upcoming Australian national final where he’ll be treating Aussie fans with the best of melodic voice and music.

Mans will be also part of the Eurovision: Australia Decides special jury, where he’ll be joined by none other than Mr. Jon Ola Sand (ESC Executive Supervisor) and Kate-Miller Heidke (Australia 2019).

Dami Im (Australia 2016) and Kate Miller Heidke (Australia 2019) will be also performing during the show. The 2020 Australian national final is scheduled to be held on the Gold Coast on Saturday 8 February with a total of ten acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

The show will be hosted by Joel Creasy and Myf Warhurst.

Mans Zelmerlow says:

I’m so excited to come back to my favourite country to perform, and to be a guest judge on the National Eurovision selection show! Australia has sent great songs ever since they joined the Eurovision Song Contest and I think 2020 could be THE year. I might sing a line or two from my winning song from 2015 and from my newest single, Walk with Me, featuring the wonderful Dami Im. Can’t wait to see you all!

Mr. Jon Ola Sand (ESC Executive Producer) says:

I’m very happy to be Down Under and a part of Australia Decides this year. Since first taking part in 2015, SBS has made a huge contribution to the success of the Eurovision Song Contest. Their excellent national selection show, which showcases the country’s best singing talent, underscores SBS and Australia’s place as valued members of the Eurovision family.

Mr. Josh Martin (SBS Commissioning Editor/ Australian Head of Delegation) says:

We’re thrilled to welcome Måns and Jon Ola to Australia for our national selection show. Normally, Australia heads to Europe, but in February Europe is coming to Australia! Måns is one of the all-time Eurovision greats and fans are in for a real treat. And it’s with a mix of sadness and excitement that we welcome Jon Ola to our shores as his stewardship of Eurovision approaches the end. Since 2010 he has overseen a phenomenal period of change and growth in the contest, and all of us here at SBS and around Australia will be forever thankful that we were invited to the party!.

Mr. Paul Clarke (Blink TV Director/ Creative Director ESC Aus Decides) says:

Hej Hej, welcome Måns! He was a game changer at Eurovision when he won in 2015 and it will be like a Eurovision masterclass for our artists and audience to see him performing on the Gold Coast. It’s a dream come true for Dami Im to release a song with Måns, and their duet on the night will be one of the highlights of the show. We also look forward to hosting Jon Ola Sand at Australia Decides – he’s been a great advocate for Australia’s involvement in Eurovision over the past decade.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.

Source: SBS Australia