Ukraine: Vidbir 2020 Semi-final allocation and running order determined

UA:PBC and STB have unveiled the 2020 Vidbir Semi-final allocation and running order. A total of sixteen acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at the 2020 Ukrainian national selection- Vidbir.

Ukraine will be returning to the competition this year after a year’s absence. Preparations for Vidbir 2020 have kicked off in the country.

The Ukrainian national selection will consist of three live shows (2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final ) scheduled to be held in February.

UA:PBC and STB will be yet again co-organizing the 2020 Ukrainian national selection- Vidbir. The national selection will be hosted by Sergey Prytula whilst Ruslan Kvinta will be the musical producer of the shows. Natalia Franchuk will be the the creative producer of the national selection.

Andrei Danilko (Verka Serduchka), Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006) and Vitaliy Drozdov will be the members of the special jury. The 2020 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.

Sixteen acts will compete at the upcoming Ukrainian national selection: eight acts will compete in each semi-final.

Vidbir 2020 Agenda

08/02/2020- Semi-final 1

15/02/2020- Semi-final 2

22/02/2020- Vidbir Grand Final

The 2020 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act will be selected on Saturday 22 February in Kyiv. All three live shows will be broadcast live on UA:PBC 1 and STB

Palace of Culture.



Vibdir 2020 Semi-final 1

Vidbir 2020 Semi-final 2

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 9 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 15 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) and 4th placing (2011).