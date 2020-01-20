CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has released the seven competing entries at the upcoming 2020 Czech national final whilst public voting has kicked off via the official Eurovision App today.

The 2020 Czech Eurovision entry will be determined via combined public/international jury deliberation. The name of the 2020 Czech Eurovision hopeful will be unveiled on Monday 3 February.

A total of seven acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. Eurovision fans can now vote for their favourite entry via the official Eurovision App. Voting is open as of today until Sunday 2 February.

The candidates and songs

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 7 times, out of which they have qualified to the Grand Final thrice, namely in 2016, 2o18 and 2019.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2019 Lake Malawi represented the Czech Republic at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with their entry Friend of a friend. The trio achieved a 11th place in the Grand Final in Israel.