Eurovision 2020: Rotterdam will be bustling with activities during the contest!

The Netherlands and the City of Rotterdam are working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary Eurovision, come May. The 2020 Eurovision City is gearing up a grand line up of activities during the Eurovision weeks.

There will be actvities throughout Rotterdam during the Eurovision Song Contest period, this is what the Eurovision Song Contest Project Manager for the City of Rotterdam Mr. Dave Geensen expects.

Dave Geensen (Eurovision Song Contest Project Manager/ City of Rotterdam) told regional broadcaster Rijnmond:

We have called on Rotterdammers to submit their own plans and suggestions. We have received 260 applications from residents who want to contribute with their own party during the Eurovision Song Contest. An overwhelming number.

Rotterdammers could submit their proposals to the City of Rotterdam until 15 December. Herefater the Eurovision 2020 Organizing Committee evaluated and checked out all the submitted proposals.



Reinier Weers (City Program Co-ordinator) has read all the submitted plans:

The enthusiasm in the city is palpable and we are very excited about this. We actually expected this because there is a lot of organizational talent in Rotterdam. There will be a pop-up programme in the city all week long. The Eurovision Village will be located in the centre of the city with all sorts of things to do, evening shows and fun activities. It will be a party of everyone for everyone and inlcuding Rotterdammers!



The plans range from karaoke to large screen watching the shows together.

There will be something something for everyone: for the elderly, students and the LGBT community. I believe there is already a drag show in April where people can go to.

Weers cannot go into detail yet because people have not yet received a response to their plans:

But we feel the swing enormously. We even had committee members dancing in their seats during the assessment.

Rotterdam Douze Points!



King Willem-Alexander referred to the Eurovision Song Contest preparations in Rotterdam in his New Year’s speech.

His Majesty the King of the Netherlands Willem Alexander commented:

The Netherlands is a country of talking, but fortunately also a country of doing. The city where this is put into practice is Rotterdam, where they are preparing for the Eurovision Song Contest. We are working extremely hard and I am sure it will produce a great result. Douze points for Rotterdam! Lots of success to all those involved!

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will be co-produced by Dutch public broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.