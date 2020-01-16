Latvia: LTV unveils Supernova 2020 candidates

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has unveiled the nine Supernova 2020 finalists, one of them will represent Latvia at the upcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The Grand Final of Supernova 2020 is scheduled to be held on Saturday 8 February in Riga, with 9 acts set to battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

LTV received a total of 126 entries in its quest to search for the 2020 Latvian Eurovision entry and act. The 126 songs were whittled down to 26 songs, and then to the final 9 songs. The nine finalists have been selected via a special expert jury.

Latvia in Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 with Brainstorm and won the contest 2 years later in 2002 in Tallinn with Marie N.

In 2019, Carousel won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with their entry That night. Despite a great performance, the Baltic nation failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the third consecutive year.

Latvia has enjoyed mixed fortunes in the competition in its 20 year history, having only made it to the top 10 of the leaderboard four times: 2000 (3rd), 2002 (1st), 2005 (5th) and 2015 (6th).