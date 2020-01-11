Norway: The results of Melodi Grand Prix 2020 first semi-final

6/10 known! A few minutes before, the first semi-final of Norway’s national selection event, Melodi Grand Prix, passed through history after sending one more act to the Grand Final of 15 February. But who’s that?

The 4 contestants of the night fought against each other in duels, which were determined by draw in the show’s beginning. These were the following:

The winner of each duel emerged by an online audience voting and is marked in bold. The final Gold Duel took place between two female acts (Lisa Børud and Raylee), with the latter being awarded the ticket to the final! Will she go… Wild for the coveted Eurovision journey?

One of the pre-qualified artists, Sondrey, performed his competing entry Take my time during the show and you may enjoy him below:

Thus, the provisional line-up for the MGP 2020 Grand Final is as follows:

Akuvi – Som du er

– Som du er Ulrikke Brandstorp – Attention

– Attention Tone Damli – Hurts sometimes

– Hurts sometimes Didrik and Emili Solli-Tangen – Out of air

and – Out of air Sondrey – Take my time

– Take my time Raylee – Wild

But 4 tickets are yet to be given! Melodi Grand Prix 2020 goes on with its second semi-final next Saturday, 18 January, where 4 acts from the eastern region of the country will battle it out for the Eurovision dream. Stay tuned!