The 84th General Assembly of the EBU is set to take place in Dubrovnik next June gathering the top executives from both member and associate broadcasters along with the core members of the EBU’s Executive Board.



The EBU will be holding its annual general assembly from 25-26 June at Mare Conference Hall in Dubrovnik, Croatia with the Croatian national broadcaster, HRT, as the host.

Officials representing both EBU active and associate members have been invited to attend the assembly in order to meet up with their peers and network.

About the EBU

The EBU is based in Geneva, Switzerland and is a global alliance of public service media (PSM). The European Broadcasting Corporation has 71 active members in 56 countries and 34 associate members in 21 countries.

The EBU’s main target is to secure a sustainable future for public service media, providing its members with world-class content: news, sports and music etc. The EBU also aims building on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a centre for learning and sharing.

Mr. Noel Curran is currently the General Director of the EBU. The European Broadcasting Unions is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event it has been producing since 1956.