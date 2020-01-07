Eurovision 2020: Diek Pothoven appointed as Head of Fashion

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has appointed Dutch designer Diek Pothoven as the Eurovision 2020 Head of Fashion.

The 2020 Eurovision Committee has expanded the Creative Team, by appointing Diek Pothoven as the Head of Fashion. He will be the man behind the styling, look and feel of the artists and dancers who will partake in the special acts during the three ESC 2020 shows.

26 year old Diek works as Co Creative Director at MARTAN along with Luuk Kuifj. He has created events for the internationally acclaimed Swarovski brand and has worked as an art director at the Amsterdam Fashion Week.

Diek Pothoven (Head of Fashion) says:

For the artists and dancers in the special acts, we are going to design complete collections that have to convey the artistic message. We are very much looking forward to showing what we can create to such a large audience; not just to dress the artists and dancers, but to develop their spectacular outfits in collaboration with the top Dutch studios.

Gerben Bakker ( ESC 2020 Head Show) says:

The Netherlands is a source of much fashion talent. We have asked talented young designer Diek Pothoven to surprise Europe with quirky choices when it comes to the clothing of artists and dancers. Every act is unique and requires a different approach. With Pothoven’s academic background and position within the fashion industry, the Eurovision Song Contest will take on the high-end character it deserves. In addition, his creative approach will showcase an exceptional fashion show for the 180 million viewers worldwide.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands.