Lithuania: LRT unveils the Eurovizijos Atranka 2020 candidates

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster has unveiled the names of the 36 competing acts at the forthcoming Lithuanian Eurovision natioanl selection- Eurovizijos Atranka 2020.

The 2020 Lithuanian national selection will kick off on Saturday 11 January and will conclude on Saturday15 February. The shows will be hosted by Gabrielė Martirosian, Giedrius Masalskis and Ieva Zasimauskaitė.

About Eurovizijos Atranka 2020

Eurovizijos Atranka 2020 will consist of a total of 6 shows: 3 Qualifying Heats, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final. 36 artists are set to battle for the right to defend the Lithuanian colours at the forthcoming 65th Eurovision Song Contest.

12 acts will compete in each heat, only 6 acts from each qualifying round will proceed to the semi-finals. Hence 18 acts will compete in the semi-finals ( 9 acts in each semi-final). A total of four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the grand final. Thus a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

11/01/2020- Heat 1

18/01/2020- Heat 2

25/01/2020- Heat 3

01/02/2020- Semi-final 1

08/02/2020- Semi-final 2

15/02/2020- Grand Final

Eurovizijos Atranka 2020 Candidates

Abrokenleg – Electric boy

Aika – Paradas

Aistay – Dangus man tu

Aistė Pilvelytė – Everlastingly

Alen Chicco – Somewhere Out There

Andy Vaic – Why why why

Antturi – I gotta do

Baltos varnos – Namų dvasia

Bernardas – Dad, don't be mad at me

Donata – Made of wax

Evgenya Redko – What about us

Gabrielius Vagelis – Tave čia randu

Germantas Skoris – Chemistry

Glossarium – Game over

Indraya – You and I

Justina Žukauskaitė – Breath in

Justinas Lapatinskas – High way story

KaYra – Alligator

Kristina Jure – My Sound of Silence

Lukas Bartaška – Where is that change?

Lukas Norkūnas – Atsiprašyk

Meandi – DRIP

Monika Marija – If I leave

Monique – Make me human

Nombeko Augustė – Reikia man

Petunija – Show Ya

Rokas Povilius – Vilnius calling

Ruslanas Kirilkinas – Soldiers heart

Rūta Loop – We came from sun

Soliaris – Breath

The Backs – Fully

The Roop – On fire

Twosome – Playa

Viktorija Miškūnaitė – The Ocean

Vitalijus Špokaitis – Nemušk savęs

Voldemars Petersons – Wings of freedom

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2019 Jurij Vevlenko won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with his entry Run with Lions, despite a magnificent performance Lithuania failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.