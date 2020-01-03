Lithuania: LRT unveils the Eurovizijos Atranka 2020 candidates

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster has unveiled the names of the 36 competing acts at the forthcoming Lithuanian Eurovision natioanl selection- Eurovizijos Atranka 2020.
The 2020 Lithuanian national selection will kick off on Saturday 11 January and will conclude on Saturday15 February. The shows will be hosted by Gabrielė Martirosian, Giedrius Masalskis and Ieva Zasimauskaitė.
About Eurovizijos Atranka 2020
Eurovizijos Atranka 2020 will consist of a total of 6 shows: 3 Qualifying Heats, 2 Semi-finals and a Grand Final. 36 artists are set to battle for the right to defend the Lithuanian colours at the forthcoming 65th Eurovision Song Contest.
12 acts will compete in each heat, only 6 acts from each qualifying round will proceed to the semi-finals. Hence 18 acts will compete in the semi-finals ( 9 acts in each semi-final). A total of four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the grand final. Thus a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.
- 11/01/2020- Heat 1
- 18/01/2020- Heat 2
- 25/01/2020- Heat 3
- 01/02/2020- Semi-final 1
- 08/02/2020- Semi-final 2
- 15/02/2020- Grand Final
Eurovizijos Atranka 2020 Candidates
- Abrokenleg – Electric boy
- Aika – Paradas
- Aistay – Dangus man tu
- Aistė Pilvelytė – Everlastingly
- Alen Chicco – Somewhere Out There
- Andy Vaic – Why why why
- Antturi – I gotta do
- Baltos varnos – Namų dvasia
- Bernardas – Dad, don’t be mad at me
- Donata – Made of wax
- Evgenya Redko – What about us
- Gabrielius Vagelis – Tave čia randu
- Germantas Skoris – Chemistry
- Glossarium – Game over
- Indraya – You and I
- Justina Žukauskaitė – Breath in
- Justinas Lapatinskas – High way story
- KaYra – Alligator
- Kristina Jure – My Sound of Silence
- Lukas Bartaška – Where is that change?
- Lukas Norkūnas – Atsiprašyk
- Meandi – DRIP
- Monika Marija – If I leave
- Monique – Make me human
- Nombeko Augustė – Reikia man
- Petunija – Show Ya
- Rokas Povilius – Vilnius calling
- Ruslanas Kirilkinas – Soldiers heart
- Rūta Loop – We came from sun
- Soliaris – Breath
- The Backs – Fully
- The Roop – On fire
- Twosome – Playa
- Viktorija Miškūnaitė – The Ocean
- Vitalijus Špokaitis – Nemušk savęs
- Voldemars Petersons – Wings of freedom
Lithuania in Eurovision
Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.
In 2019 Jurij Vevlenko won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with his entry Run with Lions, despite a magnificent performance Lithuania failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.