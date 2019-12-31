Georgia has decided! Tornike Kipiani was crowned the winner of Georgian Idol Autumn Edition and will represent Georgia at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rottterdam.

Tornike Kipiani will defend the Georgian colours at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands. The Georgian Eurovision entry will be selected via an internal selection in due course.

A total of four acts battled for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at the Grand Final of Georgian Idol.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 12 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2019 the country opted to select its Eurovision act and entry for Tel Aviv via Georgian Idol. Oto Nemsadze was declared the winner of Georgian Idol 2019 and had the honour of representing Georgia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel with his entry ‘ Keep on going‘. Despite a magnificent performance Georgia failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the third year in a row.