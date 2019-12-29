fbpx

Croatia: HRT unveils Dora 2020 candidates

Croatia

by Stefano Casellini December 29, 2019 11:15 am 0 views

Good evening Zagreb! Preparation is underway in the Balkan coutry. HRT is getting ready for Croatia’s 26th participation to the Eurovision Song Contest. Once again the national broadcaster has opted for an open selection. Read here the names of this year’s candidates of Dora 2020!

Last month Croatian national broadcaster revealed that the national selection will take place on on Saturday 29 February  at the Marino Cvetkovic Hall in Opatija. Today, we are ready to report that 16 acts will compete to represent Croatia at next year’s Eurovision in Rotterdam.

Dora 2020 finalists

  • Marin Jurić ČivroNaivno
  • Elis Lovrić – Jušto
  • Edi AbaziComing home
  • Mia NegovetićWhen it comes to you
  • ColoniaZidina
  • Zdenka KovačičekLove, Love, Love
  • Lorenzo feat Dino Purić & Reper iz sobeVrati se iz Irske
  • Jure BrkljačaHajde nazovi me!
  • Damir KedžoDivlji vjetre
  • Lorena BućanDrowning
  • Alen Vitasović & B. Matija ČerinaDa se ne zatare
  • Aklea NeonZovi ju mama
  • IndiraYou will never break my heart
  • Nikola MarjanovićLet’s forgive
  • ĐanaOne
  • Bojan JambrošićViše od riječi

Additionnally, HRT announced three backup acts:

  • Marcela OrosiLet me break your heart
  • Dino PetrićŠto si meni ti
  • SingrliceZavičaj

Dora 2020 will be broadcast live on HRT. The act that will fly the Croatian flag next May will be chosen jointly by the televote and the jury.

After missing out the qualification for the second year in a row, HRT will try to improve the record in the Netherlands next year. Recall their latest Eurovision participation in Tel Aviv.

