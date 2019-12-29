Good evening Zagreb! Preparation is underway in the Balkan coutry. HRT is getting ready for Croatia’s 26th participation to the Eurovision Song Contest. Once again the national broadcaster has opted for an open selection. Read here the names of this year’s candidates of Dora 2020!

Last month Croatian national broadcaster revealed that the national selection will take place on on Saturday 29 February at the Marino Cvetkovic Hall in Opatija. Today, we are ready to report that 16 acts will compete to represent Croatia at next year’s Eurovision in Rotterdam.

Dora 2020 finalists

Marin Jurić Čivro – Naivno

– Naivno Elis Lovrić – Jušto

– Jušto Edi Abazi – Coming home

– Coming home Mia Negovetić – When it comes to you

– When it comes to you Colonia – Zidina

– Zidina Zdenka Kovačiček – Love, Love, Love

– Love, Love, Love Lorenzo feat Dino Purić & Reper iz sobe – Vrati se iz Irske

– Vrati se iz Irske Jure Brkljača – Hajde nazovi me!

– Hajde nazovi me! Damir Kedžo – Divlji vjetre

– Divlji vjetre Lorena Bućan – Drowning

– Drowning Alen Vitasović & B. Matija Čerina – Da se ne zatare

– Da se ne zatare Aklea Neon – Zovi ju mama

– Zovi ju mama Indira – You will never break my heart

– You will never break my heart Nikola Marjanović – Let’s forgive

– Let’s forgive Đana – One

– One Bojan Jambrošić – Više od riječi

Additionnally, HRT announced three backup acts:

Elis Lovrić – Jušto

– Jušto Marcela Orosi – Let me break your heart

– Let me break your heart Dino Petrić – Što si meni ti

– Što si meni ti Singrlice – Zavičaj

Dora 2020 will be broadcast live on HRT. The act that will fly the Croatian flag next May will be chosen jointly by the televote and the jury.

After missing out the qualification for the second year in a row, HRT will try to improve the record in the Netherlands next year. Recall their latest Eurovision participation in Tel Aviv.