Last weekend saw the 9th installment of the 2019 autumn edition of Georgian Idol, where the four last finalists of the show were determined, one of them will fly to Rotterdam to represent Georgia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Grand Final of Georgian Idol is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 31 December, the winner of the talent show will be awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020. The show will be broadcast on GPB 1 at 9 pm local time.

Last Saturday the Georgian audience voted for five candidates, the one votes the least votes was evicted, thus David Rusadze left the show leaving four acts in the battle.

Barbara Samkharadze

Tornike Kipiani

Mariam Gogiberidze



Tamar Kakalashvili

Next week Georgia will dertermine its Eurovision hopeful for Rotterdam. The 2020 Georgian Eurovision entry will be selected via an internal selection at a later date.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 12 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2019 the country opted to select its Eurovision act and entry for Tel Aviv via Georgian Idol. Oto Nemsadze was declared the winner of Georgian Idol 2019 and had the honour of representing Georgia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel with his entry ‘ Keep on going‘. Despite a magnificent performance Georgia failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the third year in a row.