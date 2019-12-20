Spain: TVE to broadcast Pastora Soler’s Christmas Special feat. Blas Canto

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be broadcasting a special Christmas Show with Pastora Soler. The show will be featuring many celebrated Spanish artists including the 2020 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blas Canto.

The 2012 Spanish Eurovision representative Pastora Soler will be having her own Christmas Special Show on TVE, where she will be joined by Manuel Carrasco ( Spanish NF 2003), Raphael ( Spain 1965, 1966), Blas Canto (Spain 2020), Miriam Rodriguez, Miguel Poveda and Vanesa Martin.

The show will be broadcast on TVE at Christmas.

Pastora Soler

Pastora Soler was selected via an internal selection to represent Spain at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Baku with her epic ballad Quedate conmigo. She achieved an honorable 10th place in Azerbaijan. The song went on to become a massive hit in her homeland.

Pastora is one of the most sought after and respected artists in Spain today. She celebrates the 25th anniversary of her musical career this year. She has released numerous singles and albums, her fame has crossed frontiers since her Eurovsion days.

Blas Canto

Eurovision fans will be thrilled to see Blas Canto and Pastora Soler on the same stage. Blas Canto was selected via an internal selection to represent Spain at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. TVE is set to release his Eurovision entry in due course.