Tonight: Festivali i Këngës 58 begins in Albania with first semi-final

We are just before the end of 2019 and in just 3 days we will know the first representative of this year’s Eurovision to be selected through a national final. Like every year, once again, Albania is getting ready to choose the artist who will represent their colors in our favorite contest through Festivali i Këngës, which this year sees its 58th edition.

Festivali i Këngës 58 will be consisting of 3 live shows, two semi-finals and the Grand Final, all of which will air live from the Palace of Congresses in the country’s capital, Tirana. Tonight sees the first of the two semi-finals, where a total of 10 acts will fight for the ticket to the Grand Final on 22 December, whilst a further set of finalists will be the qualifiers of the event’s second semi-final, which will be staged tomorrow.

The first semi-final will be featured by a special guest appearance, that of Mahmood, who placed 2nd at this year’s Eurovision in Tel Aviv, with Soldi.

Presenting all three shows of FiK 58 will be Alketa Vejsiu.

The participants

The running order for tonight’s semi-final is as follows:

The 5 winners of the night will be determined exclusively by an expert jury. Stay tuned on ESCToday for the results!

How to watch

The first semi-final of Festivali i Këngës 58 starts tonight at 20:30 CET and you may follow the show live on:

Albania at Eurovision 2019

The Balkan country celebrated its 16th participation at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. In keeping with their tradition, the winner of Festivali i Këngës went on to defend Albania’s colours on the Eurovision stage. It was Jonida Maliqi who represented the nation in Tel Aviv with the song Ktheju tokës (Return to your land), the lyrics of which refered to the Albanian emigration.

For the second time in a row, Albania progressed to the Grand Final, where Jonida finished 17th, scoring 90 points in total.