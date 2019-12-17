Australia: National Final line up complete

The line up for the forthcoming Australian national final, Eurovision: Australia Decides, is now complete! All ten competing acts are now known!

SBS, the Australian national broadcaster, has unveiled the remaining 6 competing acts at the 2020 Australian national final: Diana Rouvas, Jack Vidgen, Jaguar Jonze, Jordan-Ravi, Montaigne and Didirri will be joining Vanessa Amorosi, Casey Donovan, Mitch Tambo and iOTA in their quest to fly to Rotterdam and represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 10 acts

Diana Rouvas

Jack Vidgen

Jaguar Jonze

Jordan-Ravi

Montaigne

Didirri

Vanessa Amorosi

Casey Donovan

Mitch Tambo

iOTA

Mr. Paul Clarke (Australian HoD/ Eurovision Australia Decides Creative Director) says:

Eurovision – Australia Decides is cast and will go off in 2020! We’ve talked to just about everyone in the Australian music industry to bring the best into the contest and we so appreciate everyone’s help and love of Eurovision. Diana and Jack are both distinctive artists with huge voices and very different plans for Eurovision. And I’m excited they’ve both won singing competitions in the past. Jordan-Ravi is the real thing – a handsome and killer-voiced talent that Australia will come to love. Jaguar Jonze is just genetically engineered for Eurovision – an art-punk goddess who is going to totally rock. It’s a terrific line-up, very different to last year, yet every bit as powerful. There are some really exciting surprises to drop in January – but my advice is to get a ticket while they’re still available!

Mr. Josh Martin ( SBS Entertainment Commissioning Editor) says:

Just in time for the holiday season, our final four artists are a gift for Eurovision fans around Australia. SBS is so thrilled that Jack, Jaguar, Jordan-Ravi and Diana are rounding out a stellar line-up of Aussie artists in what is shaping up to be an incredible show. Even better, after listening to over 600 songs we’re excited to see the release of the first song, highlighting what an important event Eurovision is in promoting original Australian music to the world. The standard this year was incredible and we are so thankful to all the songwriters who submitted original work – we wish we had room for more.

Australia is set to hold its second Eurovision national final on Saturday 7 February at the Gold Coast Exhibition and Convention Centre on the Gold Coast, Queensland. A total of 10 acts will fight for the golden ticket to Rotterdam during the live televised show.

The show will be co-produced by SBS and Blink TV Australia and will be hosted by radio host, presenter and music buff Myf Warhurst, and comedian Joel Creasey. Eurovision – Australia Decides is set showcase the best of Australian music and bring the nation closer to the Eurovision action.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.