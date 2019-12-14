Tonight see’s the eighth show of Georgian Idol autumn season, the talent show which will determine the 2020 Georgian Eurovision hopeful. We’re back in the beautiful Georgian capital city of Tblisi where a total of six candidates will battle to remain in the show and ultimately win the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020!



GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has opted to select its Eurovision hopeful via Georgian Idol for the second consecutive time. The winner of the upcoming season of Georgian Idol will have the honour of flying the Georgian flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

We are back in Georgia tonight for yet one more installment of Georgian Idol 2019. Last week the public decided to evict one of the seven remaining selected finalists (Anri Guchmanidze), now six acts remain in the show, one more candidate will be evicted tonight.

The Georgian national broadcaster will be broadcasting Georgian Idol every Saturday, the winner of the competition will win the golden ticket to Eurovsion 2020. A four member jury will be evaluating the candidates and giving their verdict: Tinatin Berdzenishvili, David Evgenidze, Natia Todua and David Aladashvili.

A total of 6 candidates will be showcasing their skills during tonight’s show:

Barbara Samkharadze

Tornike Kipiani

David Rusadze

Mariam Shengelia

Mariam Gogiberidze



Tamar Kakalashvili

Voting is in full swing Georgia, viewers can vote for their favourite act via Facebook messenger or mobile phone. The Georgian audience will evict one more act tonight, thus leaving seven candidates in the battle.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 12 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2019 the country opted to select its Eurovision act and entry for Tel Aviv via Georgian Idol. Oto Nemsadze was declared the winner of Georgian Idol 2019 and had the honour of representing Georgia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel with his entry ‘ Keep on going‘. Despite a magnificent performance Georgia failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the third year in a row.