Eurovision 2020: A total of 8,500 free tickets for Rotterdammers!

The City of Rotterdam will be giving away 8,500 free ESC 2020 tickets to Rotterdammers. All those Rotterdammers who have a low income can register in order to apply for a free ticket to the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

Registration for free tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest, next year in Rotterdam, has opened today. The Municipality of Rotterdam will be giving away 8,500 tickets to 4,250 low income people in Rotterdam.

John van Bruggen from Vreewijk, is one of the estimated 60,000 people in Rotterdam who is eligible to get a ticket:

A super gesture. It’s a party for all residents of Rotterdam, including everyone. I think that is excellent.

Rotterdammers with a low income can register via the municipality’s official website until 7 January 2020. When registering, you must prove that you have a low income.

If you are single your net monthly income should be between 545 and 1,250 euros.

If you are married or living with someone, the joint net monthly income appliesm, ie it should be between 1,030 and 1,770 euros.

Rotterdammers will be able to apply for a total of 8,500 Eurovision tickets:



11/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Jury Show (1,000 tickets)

12/05/2020– Semi-final 1 – Family Show (1,000 tickets)

12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Live Broadcast (1,000 tickets)

13/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Jury Show (1,000 tickets)

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Family Show (1,000 tickets)

14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Live Broadcast (1,000 tickets)

15/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury Final (1,000 tickets)

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family Show (1,000 tickets)

16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final Live Broadcast ( 500 tickets)



The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS