Tonight it’s time we traveled up north… Iceland loves Eurovision and knows how to keep the tension high until the very last minute! As the song selection and announcement period slowly comes to an end, the Icelandic national broadcaster RÚV picked this Saturday evening to reveal its 2021 Eurovision entry, performed by Daði og Gagnamagnið.

The eccentric performers Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið triumphed at the island’s national selection Söngvakeppnin 2020 and was one of the bookies’ favourites to win the coveted Eurovision trophy. However, they never reached the Eurovision stage, due to the contest’s first ever cancellation. However, RÚV selected internally the same act for the upcoming event in Rotterdam. Their preparations for the 2021 event were demanding. However, the feelings were slightly different. Daði proudly stated:

We know that we are going into the real competition so it can be justified to put everything into this. I have a lot ready that I did not have last time. You can plan things further ahead instead of going to the national final without knowing if we will continue on to Eurovision.

The song 10 Years was premiered during the first episode of the new show Straumar (Currents), which will be discussing trends in music in Iceland and abroad in recent decades. Tonight’s episode, dedicated to the Eurovision history, provided fans all over Europe with the greatest gift: Iceland’s entry to the 2021 contest!

The song is an ode to Daði’s beloved spouse and member of Gagnamagnið, which he has spent a beautiful 10 Years with.

Without further wait, let’s enjoy 10 Years!

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland entered the Eurovision house in 1986 and has not snatched the trophy yet. The country achieved its best results with two honorable second places; once in 1999 with Selma ‘s All out of luck and then 10 years later, when Yohanna finished 2nd with Is it true?. The Nordic nation has partaken in the contest show 32 times.

Last year Iceland was due to be represented by Daði og Gagnamagnið, who won Söngvakeppnin 2020 with Talk about things.



This May we will witness Iceland from the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May.

