Italy: Damiano David goes solo and releases ‘Silverlines’

The lead singer of Maneskin (Eurovision 2021 champs), Damiano David, has gone solo and released a single ‘ Silverlines’

Damiano David the lead singer of the internationally acclaimed Italian band Maneskin has decided to go solo and released a single ‘Silverlines‘. The song has been published by Sony Music Italy.

Maneskin won the 2021 Sanremo Song Festival and went on to represent Italy at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest giving Italy its third Eurovision victory. Their Eurovision victory catapulted the Italian rock band to international stardom gaining much fame, name and glory globally.

Source: Damiano David

Photo credit: EBU