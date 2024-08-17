Montenegro: Vladana Vucinic sheds more light on Montesong

The 2022 Montenegrin representative, Vladana Vucinic, has shed more light on Montenegro’s return to the competition and the upocoming Montenegrin natonal selection Montesong.

Montenegro will be back in the game after a two year hiatus! RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster is working in full steam to organize an extraordinary national selection to determine the 2025 Montenegrin Eurovision hopeful and song.

Vladana Vucinic ( Montenegro 2022) is now working as RTCG’s Creative Director, she is thrilled on Montenegro’s return to the competition. She spoke to eurovision.tv and shared more details about the forthcoming Montenegrin national selection.

Vladana says:

We are thrilled that Montenegro is returning to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025. After several years of absence, this is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our country’s rich cultural diversity on the European stage. Our representative will be selected through a national competition called ‘Montesong’, which will be organised in collaboration with the Association of Performing Artists and Entertainers of Montenegro. This partnership is designed to encourage as many Montenegrin performers as possible to participate. Our goal is to promote new musical talents and reconnect with the wider European audience. We believe this will mark the beginning of a new and successful era for Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Vladana adds:

While composers can be from any country, the performers must be Montenegrin citizens. The lyrics of the songs must be written at least 51% in the official languages used in Montenegro. Composers are required to submit a final or high-quality demo recording of their song, up to three minutes in length, featuring the performer who will perform the song at the competition. The submission must include a five-digit code under which the composition will undergo the selection process. The deadline for submissions is October 1, 2024.

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2022 Vladana represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Breathe‘.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU