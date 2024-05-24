Eurovision 2024: The Global Musical Impact and Success

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has released further information regarding the global musical impact and success of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Many of this year’s Eurovision entries have had a massive global impact and success: Switzerland, Croatia, Netherlands, France, Ukraine and Italy.

We must not forget that many of the Eurovision 2024 entries have also enjoyed great success in their home countries topping the charts: Greece, Spain, Netherlands, Lithuania, France, Croatia, Italy etc.

The EBU press reads:

The Eurovision Song Contest continues to produce worldwide hits and promote music from across the participating nations in 2024. In the week following the ESC Grand Final, 9 of this year’s entries were ranked in the ESNS Radar Radio Airplay Chart Top 100***. The official Eurovision Song Contest 2024 playlist on Spotify was once again the most-streamed Spotify playlist globally on the day after the Grand Final. Spotify’s Global 200 chart for all streaming across the world also saw 6 entries from 2024 break into the Top 200 on the same day with winner Nemo having the highest entry at #17 and the entries from the Netherlands, Croatia, France, Ukraine and Italy also charting. On 12 May, the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 was among the Top 10 playlists on Apple Music worldwide. 35 songs from this year’s event have reached the Daily Top 100 on Apple Music in 57 countries worldwide, including 23 countries where they have reached No. 1, and 42 countries where they’ve reached the Top 10. Winning song “The Code,” by Nemo, has reached the Daily Top 100 in 44 countries, including 13 where it’s reached No. 1, and 29 where it’s reached the Top 10. On the Official ESC YouTube channel, videos featuring Nemo, including exclusive live performances and interviews, have received 34 million views to date. According to Shazam’s Radio Spin data, since the Grand Final, “The Code” had the most radio air play globally of all the Eurovision entries, followed by “Mon Amour” by Slimane of France and “La Noia” by Angelina Mango of Italy. “Always on the Run” by ISAAK was the most-Shazamed song during the live Grand Final.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming