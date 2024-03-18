Eurovision 2024: Betting odds predict Croatia to win the Grand Prix

Eurovision 2024 is heating up, and according to the latest betting odds on Oddchecker, the competition is wide open! While familiar powerhouses remain in the mix, a surprise contender has emerged as the current favorite to take home the Grand Prix in Malmo, Sweden.

Croatia, riding a wave of momentum after Baby Lasagna‘s dominant victory at Dora 2024, now sits atop the odds leaderboard. The quirky, feel-good song has captured the hearts of fans and oddsmakers alike, with Croatia boasting odds between 7/2 and 4/1 across various bookmakers. This marks a historic moment for the nation, with Croatia never having reached such a prominent position in the competition before.

Hot on Croatia’s heels is Ukraine. Despite briefly losing the top spot, Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil’s entry remains a strong contender with odds hovering around 5/1. Their energetic performance is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, and Ukraine will be looking to recapture Eurovision glory after a string of impressive finishes.

Italy, a Eurovision powerhouse, sits comfortably in third place with odds of 6/1. Their Eurovision hopeful Angelina Mango was crowned the winner of Sanremo 2024 and is currently riding high on the road to success. We should note that with a rich musical heritage and passionate fanbase, Italy is always a force to be reckoned with.

Rounding out the top 5 are Switzerland (15/2) and the Netherlands (12/1). Switzerland‘s entry ‘The Code‘ is shrouded in mystery, but the nation has a history of delivering unexpected gems. The Netherlands, on the other hand, is known for its polished pop entries, and this year’s offering is no exception.

With just weeks to go until the grand final, the battle for Eurovision supremacy is sure to intensify. Will Croatia’s Baby Lasagna take home the coveted trophy, or will another nation rise to the challenge? Be sure to tune in and witness the musical magic unfold!

Top 5 Eurovision 2024 Betting Odds (via Oddchecker) as of Monday 18 March 2024: