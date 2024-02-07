Israel has decided for Eurovision for 2024! Last night saw the Grand Final of ‘The Next Star’ with Eden Golan winning to the golden ticket to Malmo!

Eden Golan was crowned the winner of HaKokhav HaBa (The Next Star) and will have the grand honour of representing Israel at the forthcoming Eurovision edition in Sweden.

Eden Golan is 20 years old and hails from Tel Aviv, Israel. She is pleased and honoured to represent Israel at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2024. The 2024 Eurovision entry is expected to premiere in the coming weeks.

Eden Goyal says:

This year, more than ever, I am excited to represent my country on the biggest stage in Europe. I promise to do my best and bring the 2025 Eurovision contest to Israel.

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). The country has partaken 45 times in the competition.

In 2023 Noa Kirel represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Unicorn’ achieving an an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: KAN/eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Shai Franco/ The Times of Israel