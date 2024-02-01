Spain: The Benidorm Fest 2024 Grand Final line up is complete

We have four more Benidorm Fest 2024 finalists! The second semifinal of Benidorm Fest 2024 was held tonight in Benidorm where 8 acts battled for the golden ticket to the Grand Final. The line up for the Grand Final is now complete.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest Semifinal #2 was held tonight at the Palau D’Illa in Benidorm and hosted by Ruth Lorenzo, Marc Caldero and Ana Prada.



Sergio Dalma graced the stage during the interval.

The following four acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a mixed jury/public voting deliberation:

St.Pedro

Jorge Gonzalez

Maria Peláe

Almacor

St.Pedro won the overall vote in the show tonight, followed by Maria Pelae, Jorge Gonzalez and Almacor.



They will join Nebulossa, Angy Gonzalez, Sofia Coll and Miss Caffeina in the Grand Final.

Benidorm Fest 2024

The 2024 Benidorm Fest consists of three live televised shows (two semi-finals and a Grand Final). A total of 16 acts are competing in the 2024 Spanish national selection, 8 acts will battle in each of the two semi-finals, the top four acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 in the Grand Final. Benidorm Fest 2024 will run from 30 January- 03 February.

Spain will determine its 2024 entry and act on Saturday 03 February 2024.

30/01/2024- Benidorm Fest 2024 Semi-final #1

01/02/2024- Benidorm Fest 2024 Semi-final #2

03/02/2024- Benidorm Fest 2024 Grand Final

The 2024 Spanish Eurovision entry will be determined via 50/50 jury public deliberation. The jury will consist of an international and national professionals whilst the public voting will consist of 25% demoscopic voting and 25% of televoting.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE