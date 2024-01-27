Tonight: Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 in Luxembourg

Good evening Europe, this is Luxembourg calling! We are heading to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg for the 2024 Luxembourgish national final.

Luxembourg is back at the Eurovision Song Contest after a 30 year hiatus with an iconic national final.

How to watch?

You can watch the Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

RTL webtream

RTL Tele Letzebuerg

About the show

A total of 8 acts will be battling at the Luxembourg Song Contest 2024 for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. The Luxembourgish 2024 national final- Luxembourg Song Contest will be held at the Rockhal in Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg. The show will be hosted Désirée Nosbusch (Eurovision 1984 hostess) , Melody Funck, Raoul Roos and Loïc Juchem.

The 2024 Luxembourgish entry will be determined via a combined international jury/ public televoting deliberation.

Vicky Leandros (Luxembourg 1967/ 1972) and Alexander Rybak ( Norway 2009) will grace the soiree in Luxembourg.

Participants

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The Grand Duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg