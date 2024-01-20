Slovenia: Raiven releases her Eurovision entry ‘Veronika’

Raiven, the Slovenian Eurovision 2024 hopeful has released her Eurovision entry ‘Veronika’.

Raiven‘s Eurovision entry ‘Veronika‘ was premiered tonight during a special song presentation show ‘Misija Malmo‘.

Raiven was selected via an internal selection in order to represent Slovenia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

‘Viktoria’ has been composed by Raiven and Bojan Cvjetićanin. The song has been penned by Raiven, Klavdija Kopina and Bojan Cvjetićanin. Whilst Raiven, Peter Khoo, Martin Bezjak, Danilo Kapel have been responsible for the production of the song.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 28 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2024 Joker Out represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Carpe Diem‘.

Source: RTVSLO

Photo credit: RTVSLO