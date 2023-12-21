Serbia: Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 competing acts unveiled

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 competing acts.
The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 will consist of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection.
PZE2024 Timeline
- 27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|
- 29/02/2024- Semifinal #2
- 02/03/2024- Grand Final
The competing acts
- Nemanja Radošević – Jutra bez tebe
- Bojana x David – No No No
- Marko Mandić – Dno
- Dušan Kurtić – Zbog tebe živim
- Milan Bujaković – Moje tvoje
- Hydrogen – Nemoguća misija
- Kat Dosa – Tajni začin
- Filarri – Ko je ta žena?
- M.IRA – Percepcija
- Saša Báša i Virtual Ritual – Elektroljubav
- Hristina – Bedem
- Kavala – Vavilon
- Martina Vrbos – Da me voliš
- Breskvica – Orlovo gnezdo
- Ivana Vladović – Jaka
- Lena Kovačević – Zovi me Lena
- Keni nije mrtav – Dijamanti
- Zejna – Najbolja
- Konstrakta – Novo, bolje
- Iva Lorens – Dom
- Zorja – Lik u ogledalu
- Yanx – Kolo
- Chai – Sama
- Durlanski – Muzika
- Nadia – Sudari
- Džordži – Luna park
- Filip Baloš – Duga je noć
- Teya Dora – Ramonda
Notably Konstrakta (Serbia 2022) is back in the game, vying to represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time.
Source: RTS/Eurovision.tv
Photo credit: RTS