Serbia: Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 competing acts unveiled

RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 competing acts.

The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 will consist of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection.

PZE2024 Timeline

27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|

29/02/2024- Semifinal #2

02/03/2024- Grand Final

The competing acts

Nemanja Radošević – Jutra bez tebe

– Jutra bez tebe Bojana x David – No No No

– No No No Marko Mandić – Dno

– Dno Dušan Kurtić – Zbog tebe živim

– Zbog tebe živim Milan Bujaković – Moje tvoje

– Moje tvoje Hydrogen – Nemoguća misija

– Nemoguća misija Kat Dosa – Tajni začin

– Tajni začin Filarri – Ko je ta žena?

– Ko je ta žena? M.IRA – Percepcija

– Percepcija Saša Báša i Virtual Ritual – Elektroljubav

– Elektroljubav Hristina – Bedem

– Bedem Kavala – Vavilon

– Vavilon Martina Vrbos – Da me voliš

– Da me voliš Breskvica – Orlovo gnezdo

– Orlovo gnezdo Ivana Vladović – Jaka

– Jaka Lena Kovačević – Zovi me Lena

– Zovi me Lena Keni nije mrtav – Dijamanti

– Dijamanti Zejna – Najbolja

– Najbolja Konstrakta – Novo, bolje

– Novo, bolje Iva Lorens – Dom

– Dom Zorja – Lik u ogledalu

– Lik u ogledalu Yanx – Kolo

– Kolo Chai – Sama

– Sama Durlanski – Muzika

– Muzika Nadia – Sudari

– Sudari Džordži – Luna park

– Luna park Filip Baloš – Duga je noć

– Duga je noć Teya Dora – Ramonda

Notably Konstrakta (Serbia 2022) is back in the game, vying to represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time.

Source: RTS/Eurovision.tv

Photo credit: RTS