Tonight: Festivali i Kenges 62 continues with its Night #3 in Albania

Join us tonight for the third soiree of Festivali i Kenges 62 in Tirana, Albania. Tonight the 31 competing acts of the competition will be performing former Festivali i Kenges entries.

Fest 62 continues tonight with its third night. The Albanian national selection will be running for four nights. The Albanian music festival will conclude on Thursday 21 December.

We are heading all the way to the majestic Albanian capital of Tirana this evening where the 62nd edition of Festivali i Kenges is set to be held.

How to watch?

You can watch the third show of Fest 62 at 21:00 CET via the following channels?

RTSH 1

RTSH 1 webcast

About the show

The show will be held at the Congress Palace in Tirana and will be hosted by Adriana Matosh, Kledi Kadiu, Xhuliano Dule and Krisa Çaushi. Tonight all the 31 competing acts will be performing former Festivali i Kenges entries during tonight’s Nostalgia night.

Fest 62

Festivali i Kenges 62 will consist of four live televised shows scheuduled to be held in Tirana on 19, 20 21 and 22 December 2023. The four shows will be broadcast on RTSH 1.

The 2024 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100 % televoting deliberation. Hence the winner of FiK 2023 will be determined via a professional jury and will not be eligible to go to Eurovision unless he/she also wins the televoting. Hence the Albanian Eurovision act and entry will be determined separately via a public deliberation.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH