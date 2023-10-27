Sweden: Måns Zelmerlöw would like to host Eurovision 2024

Måns Zelmerlöw, the 2015 Swedish Eurovision winner, is all game to host the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Yes, Måns Zelmerlöw would like to host the upcoming 2024 Eurovision edition if SVT extends him an invite. Mans spoke to Sveriges Radio where he said that he’d like to host the event but has not been approached yet.

He has great experience when it comes to hosting as he hosted the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockhom with Petra Mede with flying colours.

SVT is yet to unveil the 2024 Eurovision hosts, we will have to wait a little longer in order to find out who will host he competition next year and if the Swedish national broadcaster will opt for Mans once again.

During the radio interview Mans also spoke about his wish to return to Melodifestivalen. He was contemplating returning last year but things didn’t materialize:

I didn’t have a finished song then, but if the right song appears, I can definitely imagine making a comeback.

Hence we understand that if Mans finds the right song, he is all game to return to Melodifestivalen and ultimately to Eurovision if the stars align then he’ll be there!

Måns Zelmerlöw – The Eurovision Story

Mans Zelmerlow represented Sweden at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna and won the competition, the following year he co-hosted the contest with Petra Mede. Since then he has been involved in our favourite television show every year in one way or the other:

In 2017 we saw him in the interval segment and he was the Swedish commentator at ESC 2017 in Kyiv.

In 2018 Mans co hosted the British national final for the Eurovision Song Contest

Then in 2019 he partook in the special medley at the ESC 2019 Grand Final in Tel Aviv during the interval. Mans will be commentating the competition for Sweden for the second time.

In 2020 the Swedish Eurovision champion was part of the jury at the Australian national final- Eurovision: Australia Decides

In 2021 Mans was part of the special interval segment involving six former Eurovision winners at ESC 2021 in Rotterdam

In 2023 Mans was one of the co hosts of the BBC’s podcast Eurovisioncast.

In 2023 Mans Zelmerlow was seen during the 2023 Eurovision First Semi-final along with Portugal’s iconic television hostess Filomena Cautela in a special VT where they both tested their Eurovision knowledge head to head.



The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: Sveriges Radio

Photo credit: BBC